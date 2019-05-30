Ronald Gene Parker BEDFORD -- Ronald Gene Parker, of Tarrant County, Texas, passed away on Sunday May 26, 2019 in Bedford Texas. He will always be remembered as a loving father & friend to all that knew and loved him. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m., Friday, May 31, Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. The visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 30 at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home, 5725 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville, Texas. He was born on October 1, 1942 in Tarrant County, Texas to Mr. Monroe Jean Parker & Mrs. Betty Jean Peirce Parker. Ron spent 40+ years working at Bell Helicopter. He also enjoyed many hobbies including Treasure & Relic Hunting, Civil War Reenacting with the 19th Texas, & he was a member in good standing with the SCV Taylor Camp where he served as adjutant for several years. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Jacqueline Lorraine Ard Parker, of Bedford, Texas in 2007 and his younger sister Judith Monette Parker, of Fort Wort Texas in 2007 SURVIVORS: Ron is survived by his son, Stephen Parker, of Hurst and his grandson, Stephen Parker, of Hurst.



