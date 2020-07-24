1/
Ronald Gene Phillips
1946 - 2020
Ronald Gene Phillips WEATHERFORD -- Ronald Gene Phillips passed away at age 74 on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home in Weatherford, surrounded by his family. SERVICE: Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at White's Funeral Home in Weatherford. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Monday July 27, 2020 at Trickle Creek Events, Weatherford. Ron attended Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth and Weatherford College prior to serving in the U. S. Army in the Vietnam War. He retired from Lockheed Martin.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
White's Funeral Home -Weatherford
JUL
27
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Trickle Creek Events
Funeral services provided by
White's Funeral Home -Weatherford
130 Houston Avenue
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 596-4811
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
God bless all Ron’s family and friends! He was always there with some humor for many situations we faced in our days working together!
Tommy Brown
Friend
July 24, 2020
Ron was one of the truly good guys.
A great heart and very special.
RIP my friend.
JON HAWKINS
Friend
July 24, 2020
My condolences to Ron's family. Ron was a good person and will be missed by many. Rest in Peace Ron.
Ken Clifton
July 24, 2020
Ron was a great man. Prayers for Melody and the family.
Cheryl Basham
July 23, 2020
Rip
Linda Knox
Friend
July 23, 2020
My deepest condolences to Melody and the family. Ron was a great guy and a real pleasure to work with.
Earl Belz
Coworker
July 22, 2020
It was an honor to have known Ronnie and to have him for a friend. I will miss him at our monthly lunches and look forward to seeing him again in heaven. I LOVE HIM AND MELODY VERY MUCH!
DONALD Schenck
Friend
