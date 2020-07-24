Ronald Gene Phillips WEATHERFORD -- Ronald Gene Phillips passed away at age 74 on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home in Weatherford, surrounded by his family. SERVICE: Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at White's Funeral Home in Weatherford. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Monday July 27, 2020 at Trickle Creek Events, Weatherford. Ron attended Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth and Weatherford College prior to serving in the U. S. Army in the Vietnam War. He retired from Lockheed Martin.