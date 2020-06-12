Ronald Grasse ARLINGTON -- Ronald Grasse, 64, died June 7, 2020, with family by his side in Arlington, Texas. Ron was born in Houston and resided in Texas all of his life. He was a graduate of Spring Branch High School. He continued his education at Sam Houston State University where he received his degree in Business Administration. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Joe Grasse and sister, Jo Lynn Elsik. His kindness of heart touched all who knew him. He will be missed. SURVIVORS: His sister, Sharon Bristow and brother-in-law, Charles Bristow along with his nieces, Allison Skelton and Melissa Bristow. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Joe Grasse and sister, Jo Lynn Elsik.