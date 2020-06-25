Ronald "Ron/ Ronnie" Hale Forrest FORT WORTH-- Ronald "Ron/Ronnie" Hale Forrest, quietly departed this life Saturday, June 20, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones in Fort Worth, Texas. SERVICE: Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel. The son of the late Merrill and Dora D. Forrest was born Aug. 1, 1945, in Temple, Texas. He attended the public schools of White Settlement and was a graduate of Brewer High School. He professed his faith in Jesus Christ and joined Normandale Baptist Church. He lived for the last 22 years with his loving partner, Sarah Campbell and her children. Sharing many adventures and fun times with their friends and family along the way. Mr. Forrest was a roofing contractor and roofing company owner for 35 plus years. He was known to help friends and family in this capacity when they were in need. He was very proud of his military service during Viet Nam where he reached the rank of E-4. Ronnie felt a strong comradely with others who served their country. Ronnie also enjoyed country music and singing classic tunes, he was known amongst his friends for this. They set up a recording session for him that he dearly cherished. Ronnie loved fishing and went on many fishing trips with his older brother, Charles and their friends. As a result of his generous spirit and pleasant personality, he was loved by many. His love of life was as beautiful as the friendships he loved so well, and his influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him. He sincerely loved and missed his departed parents, Merrill and Dora D. Forrest and looked forward to being with them again. SURVIVORS: As he left this world to be in Heaven he will be lovingly remembered by his partner of 22 years, Sarah Campbell; her children, Cary and Kimberly Wood and Steve Campbell; his son, Troy Forrest; sister, Patricia and Carl Parish; their children, Gail and Steven; brother, Charles Forrest; his children, Rhonda and Gregory; and his dear friends, Don Allison and Lynn Woods. A special thanks to the Veteran's Administration for their extraordinary care.