Ronald James Boley FORT WORTH--Ronald James Boley, 65, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Ronald was born Dec. 15, 1954, in Nurmberg, Germany, to Margaret and Basil Boley. He taught mathematics in the Dallas Independent School District before coming to McLean Middle School for the past 27 years, where he taught mathematics and coached the mathletes in academic competitions such as Math Counts, Future City, Whiz Quiz and UIL. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gary Boley. SURVIVORS: Wife, Liz Scott-Boley; children, Matthew Scott and wife, Jennifer, and Sara Etter and husband, Andnew; grandchildren, Lexy, Kira, Ava Sophia, Bishop, Brooks and Bodhi; brother, Robert Boley; nieces, Maggie and Lindsey; nephews, Michael and Marvin; and extended family in Ohio, Florida and West Virginia.