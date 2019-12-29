|
Ronald James Green BEDFORD--Ronald J. Green, 70, of Bedford, Texas, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. VISITATION: 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park, 5725 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville, Texas, with funeral services to follow in the chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions in the memory of Ronald may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Hurst. Ronald was born Feb. 10, 1949, in El Centro, Calif. After high school, Ronald served six years in the Navy, then attended Ventura College in California. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Geraldine "Gerry"; and his stepchildren, David and Robert Burkhardt and Diana Kigar.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 29, 2019