Ronald Joseph Sauma BENBROOK--On Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, Ronald Joseph Sauma joined his Heavenly family at the age of 83 after fighting a long, hard battle with Covid-19. FUNERAL MASS: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 1201 S. Cherry Lane, White Settlement, Texas. Interment: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, following his Mass, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Winscott Road Funeral Home, 1001 Winscott Road, Benbrook, 76126. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife, Marie; daughter, Donna Sauma (Brian) Hayden; son, George Sauma; grandchildren, Anthony Sauma and Madelyn Hayden; sister, Darlene Kalil; and loving cousins and friends.