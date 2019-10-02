|
Ronald Kevin Goad FORT WORTH--Ronald Kevin Goad, 63, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Cross City First Euless campus. Warren Samuels will officiate. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations may be made to the . Ronnie was born Dec. 14, 1955, in Abilene, Texas, to Jerry Ronald Goad and Carolyn Kay Hill Goad. Ronnie was a 1974 graduate of Trinity High School in Euless, Texas. He was a finance manager for Harley Davidson in Fort Worth, Texas. Ronnie was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Reba Louise Southall; father-in-law, Bobby Southall; brother-in-law, Bobby Southall Jr.; nephew, Bobby "Trey" Southall III; and all grandparents. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Mary Jane Goad; son, Harrison Connor Goad and fiancee, Jamie Lynn Sager; parents, Jerry and Kay Goad; sister, Celia Jones Scroggins and her husband, Mark Scroggins; nephews, Jeremy Jones, Corey Jones and wife, Alyssa. Also survived by his uncle, Dr. Van Hill and wife, Anne; along with his sister-in-law, Penny Southall; as well as several cousins. Ronnie was a devoted family man and the kindest person you would ever meet. His four loves - Family, Friends, Texas A&M, and The Dallas Cowboys. You will be dearly missed and we love you so! View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 2, 2019