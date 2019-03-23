Ronald L. Schlitzer KELLER--Ronald L. Schlitzer of Keller, Texas, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the age of 76. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 25, at Lucas Funeral Home, 1601 South Main St., Keller, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or the . Ron was a native of Rochester, N.Y. He devoted his professional life to the study of microorganisms. After earning a Ph.D. in microbiology and then doing post-doctoral work, Ron started his career at Alcon Laboratories, Inc. where he worked in research and development. He was an accomplished microbiologist with multiple publications and patents to his name. Ron retired from Alcon after 27 years, and then spent significant time volunteering. He touched many lives with his spirit of stewardship through Big Brothers Big Sisters, Everman School District, Tarrant County Master Gardeners Association and The Warm Place in Fort Worth. SURVIVORS: Ron is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sue Ellen (Ferrari) Schlitzer; his children, Karen Schlitzer (Ken Rubinstein) of Hopkinton, N.H., and David Schlitzer (Jennifer David) of Ballston Spa, N.Y.; five grandchildren; his sister, Joyce (Erhard Schulz) of Rochester, N.Y.; two nephews; and a niece. LUCAS FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-753-6800 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary