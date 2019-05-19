Ronald Laughlin Russ ALVARADO--Ronald Laughlin Russ, 70, died of natural causes in his home in Alvarado, Texas, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. MEMORIAL: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home, 518 SW Johnson Ave., Burleson, Texas, 76028. Graveside service: 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 24, in DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75211. MEMORIALS: The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, please consider causes that were Ron's passions: Petsmart Charities (www.petsmartcharities.org) and National Veterans Foundation (www.nvf.org). Ron was born in Brownwood, Texas, to proud parents, Fred and Ernestine Russ. He attended Travis High School in Austin, Texas, and Texas State College, where he graduated with degrees in mathematics and computer science. Ron enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict, where he met his future wife, Karen Maes. After being honorably discharged from the Air Force, Ron had a long career in the computer science field, serving as a data process manager for businesses and then starting his own business, R.L. Russ & Associates, where he focused on computer software development and consulting. Ron ended his career by serving as an expert witness in the field of computer forensics. Ron had a passion for serving those less fortunate, and he started several non-profit charities that supported local animal shelters' efforts to achieve no-kill status and our military veterans. He loved restoring and showing his classic cars, traveling the world, and seeing baseball across America. Most of all, Ron loved his family. Ron was adamant that his children pursue higher education, and he was a constant source of support for all of their endeavors. SURVIVORS: Ron is survived by his daughters, Melissa Kingston, Rebecca Russ and Molly Russ; his son-in-law, Philip Kingston; his grandson, Dylan Chisholm; eight rescue dogs; his brother, James Russ; and his nephews, David and Andrew Russ.



