White's Funeral Home - Azle
105 Denver Trail
Azle, TX 76020
(817) 444-3211
Ronald Ross
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
White’s Funeral Chapel
Azle, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
White’s Chapel
Azle, TX
View Map
Ronald Layton Ross


1948 - 2019
Ronald Layton Ross Obituary
Ronald Layton Ross AZLE--Ronald Layton Ross, 71, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Crowley at his daughter, Amie Marie Lyon's home. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, White's Azle Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, White's Azle Chapel. Interment: Bullard Cemetery, Reno. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Azle Veterinary Clinic. Ronald was born April 10, 1948, in Terre Haute, Ind., to Hubert Paul Ross and Ruby Leona Elkins Ross. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Laura Lee Ross; brother, Jerry Paul Ross; sisters, Judith Patterson and Diana Cueller. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Amie Marie Lyon and husband, Marcus Lyon; grandson, Wesley Layton Lyon of Crowley; sister, Jan Sanchez and husband, Samuel Sanchez, of Waxahachie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 3, 2019
