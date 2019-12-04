|
|
Ronald Lee Howard BENBROOK--"Ronnie" Ronald Lee Howard, 74, was born in Westville, Okla., on Dec. 24, 1944. On Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, he lost his battle with Alzheimer's surrounded by the love of his family. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Pearl and Marion; his son, Kevin; his sisters, Winnie and Shirley. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn; stepchildren, Laura (Doug) Moore and Leslie (Tommy) Henderson; niece, Terri Sanker; grandchildren, Jacob, Cannon, Blake, and Hailey; siblings, Bill (Diana) Howard and Bob (Rosa) Howard; along with many nieces and nephews. Ronnie was very loved and a bright light to many people. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 4, 2019