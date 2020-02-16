|
Ronald "Ron" Lee Whiting FORT WORTH--Ronald "Ron" Lee Whiting, 75, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 9:30 a.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood Chapel. Interment: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, in Memorial Park Cemetery in Edmond, Okla. Ron was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., on Jan. 30, 1945, to Rex Whiting Jr. and Mattie L. Whiting. He enjoyed a long and rewarding career as a home designer. Ron loved playing chess and checkers, and sitting up all night sharing stories and laughs with loved ones. We will always remember his kindness, sense of humor, charm, and dashing good looks. Ron was preceded in death by his father. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Leesa May of Kyle, Texas, and Melanie Borowczyk and husband, Pascal, of Pas-de-Calais, France; stepdaughter, Jessica Whiting of North Richland Hills; mother, Mattie L. Needs of North Richland Hills; grandchildren, Brad, Thomas, Brandon, and Christian May, Victoria Whiting; sister, Donna White and husband, John; nieces, Laura White and Michelle Kruger; along with beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2020