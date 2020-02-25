|
Ronald "Ronnie" Louis Harper GRANBURY--Ronald "Ronnie" Louis Harper, 75, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Granbury. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Wiley Funeral Home with interment in Laurel Land Memorial Park in Fort Worth. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the funeral home. Ronnie was born Nov. 14, 1944, in Fort Worth to William and Eleanor Woodard Harper. He married Judy Ann Lemons in 1963 in Houston. Ronnie was a polio survivor. He graduated from Trimble Tech in 1963 and was a "typesetter." He worked in shipping and receiving for Miller Brewing Company and was a member of Bible Baptist Church. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, William Harper and Eleanor Beers. SURVIVORS: Wife of 57 years, Judy Harper; children, Mark Fanning (Natalie), Curtis Harper (Angel) and Jerry Harper (Renee); grandchildren, Misty, Stacey, Justin, Chelsea, Hannah, Bethany, William, Jaiden, Joshua, Liz, Whitney, Taylor, Tiffany and Izzy; 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Judy Curran (Richard) and Joyce Vick (Mike).
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 25, 2020