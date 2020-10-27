1/1
Ronald Lyn Youngblood
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Lyn Youngblood
October 25, 1952 - October 19, 2020
Burleson, Texas - Ronald Lyn Youngblood, 67, of Burleson, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020.
He was born on October 25, 1952 to J.F. and Earlene Youngblood. He graduated from Joshua High School in 1971, where he was recently inducted into the hall of fame along with several teammates from his 1970 football team. He was proudly married to his wife, Peggy, for 43 years. He was the owner and operator of Youngblood Fence Company, a business he built from the ground up, and took great pride in. Ron had a passion for life, a way of reminding you of the good old days! His ability to make friends with any stranger, and show kindness to everyone around him was his best quality. He was truly a friend to all, and a lover of people.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy; mother, Earlene; brother, Randy and wife Dawn; sister, Sharon Russel and husband Roger; daughter, Jamie Starkey and husband Josh; son, Ryan Youngblood; daughter, Lauren Green and husband Bradley; his beloved grandchildren, Lily, River, India, and Georgia.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Ronnie touched are invited to Laurel Land Funeral Home, 7100 Crowley Rd, Fort Worth, TX, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 for visitation from 6-9 pm. Funeral Service will be held on October 29, 2020 at 11 am at Christ Church Assembly of God, 5301 Altamesa Blvd, Fort Worth, TX.
If you would like to send flowers for the visitation or funeral service, they can be sent to Laurel Land Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Christ Church Assembly of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 26, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories of Ron will help us cope. Remembering all the memories of the past 37 years of friendship are so heartwarming to our family! Peg,Jamie, Ryan, Lauren and your sweet family’s we are always here for y’all!!
Love you, Melinda and Steve
Melinda and Steve Thomas
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved