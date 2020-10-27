Ronald Lyn Youngblood

October 25, 1952 - October 19, 2020

Burleson, Texas - Ronald Lyn Youngblood, 67, of Burleson, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020.

He was born on October 25, 1952 to J.F. and Earlene Youngblood. He graduated from Joshua High School in 1971, where he was recently inducted into the hall of fame along with several teammates from his 1970 football team. He was proudly married to his wife, Peggy, for 43 years. He was the owner and operator of Youngblood Fence Company, a business he built from the ground up, and took great pride in. Ron had a passion for life, a way of reminding you of the good old days! His ability to make friends with any stranger, and show kindness to everyone around him was his best quality. He was truly a friend to all, and a lover of people.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy; mother, Earlene; brother, Randy and wife Dawn; sister, Sharon Russel and husband Roger; daughter, Jamie Starkey and husband Josh; son, Ryan Youngblood; daughter, Lauren Green and husband Bradley; his beloved grandchildren, Lily, River, India, and Georgia.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Ronnie touched are invited to Laurel Land Funeral Home, 7100 Crowley Rd, Fort Worth, TX, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 for visitation from 6-9 pm. Funeral Service will be held on October 29, 2020 at 11 am at Christ Church Assembly of God, 5301 Altamesa Blvd, Fort Worth, TX.

If you would like to send flowers for the visitation or funeral service, they can be sent to Laurel Land Funeral Home.





