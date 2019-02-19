Resources More Obituaries for Ronald Jennett Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ronald Quention Jennett

Obituary Condolences Flowers Ronald Quentin Jennett FORT WORTH--Ronald Quentin Jennett, 88, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at First United Methodist Church, 800 W 5th St., Fort Worth, Texas, 76102. Reception following in Wesley Hall at First United Methodist Church. Graveside service following reception in Greenwood Memorial Park, 3100 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76107. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ronald Quentin Jennett and Margaret Anne Jennett Scholarship Fund at Union College, Schenectady, N.Y. He may have been born in Plattsburgh, N.Y., on Feb. 9, 1931, but was a Texan at heart having resided in Fort Worth for almost 65 years. His parents, Leslie Joseph Jennett and Hazel Rebecca Thompson Jennett, owned and operated Jennett's Dress Nook on Clinton Street in Plattsburgh for more than 20 years. Ron was an only child who relished his summer vacations spent with his cousins on Lake Champlain nestled between the Green Mountains of Vermont and the Adirondack Mountains of New York. His family and friends in the northeast and around the world marveled at Ron's unique and rare talent of letter writing. To say he's written thousands of letters over his lifetime is probably an understatement. Ron rarely watched TV, didn't own a cell phone, or subscribe to internet. He indicated he chose to leave technology behind upon retirement. Instead, while multitudes binged on "Friends" reruns and later Netflix, Ron used his pen and his AT&T landline to connect in a more meaningful way. Great- and grandnieces and nephews have no recollection of a holiday without Uncle Ron. To his family here in the Lone Star state, he was kind, loving Uncle Ron - a true gentleman, fiercely loyal, generous, and humble. Unbeknownst to many, Ron Jennett was also likely the smartest man in the room. An exceptionally bright student, Ron graduated valedictorian of Plattsburgh High School, class of 1948. Industrious and determined, Ron worked his way through Union College in Schenectady, N.Y. His hard work, both academically and in supporting himself through school, was recognized when in his junior year (1950-1951), Ron was honored to be selected to attend St. Andrews University, St. Andrews, Scotland, in one of the college's first foreign exchange student programs. This adventure, including Christmas and Easter holiday trips to England and France, gave Ron a taste for international travel that would have a lasting effect on the young Delta Phi Social Fraternity member who achieved his B.S. in Mathematics in June, 1952. Continuing to Purdue University, Lafayette, Ind., he served as a graduate teaching assistant in the Mathematics Department while earning his M.S. in Mathematics. Ron's exemplary accomplishments were acknowledged by election to the venerable Sigma Xi, Scientific Research Society. This honor was extended exclusively to the most promising young scientists and engineers of the day. In June 1954, only a month after graduating from Purdue, Ron was hired by global aerospace and defense company, General Dynamics (Lockheed Martin), and relocated to Fort Worth, Texas, as an aerophysics engineer also known as aerospace engineer. A year later, Ron met the love of his life, the beautiful, feisty TCU student, Margaret Anne Thompson. While by day his head was on numbers, by night his feet were on the dance floor. The relationship endured a long-distance engagement from 1959-1960 while Ron took a position at Martin Company, Orlando, Fla. After returning to General Dynamics, the Jennetts were married at First United Methodist Church, Fort Worth, Oct. 15, 1960. Ron's career in defense continued to flourish as he was called upon to work on many projects that directly affected national security and took him throughout Europe to Germany, France, Switzerland, England, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein as well as Japan, Alaska, and Hawaii. While the nation slept, on the other side of the world, or right at home, Ron was engaged in designing and perfecting systems that protected the U.S. military and its citizens. Some of these critical projects included the B58, F111, F16 aircraft, and the Patriot, Safeguard, and La Crosse missile systems. So much of the work was top secret. Recently, a friend shared a fascinating story with a family member about an important project upon which he worked with Ron. This assignment took Ron and a handful of "the best and brightest" engineers and their families to SAC Hqs, Offutt AFB, Omaha, Neb., from 1961-1962. These aerospace engineers were tasked with analyzing aerial reconnaissance data. The report they compiled and provided President John F. Kennedy advised the Soviets were building medium-range missile sites in Cuba. The next day, President Kennedy secretly summoned his highest level military and strategic advisors to address this threat. What occurred over the next week became known as the Cuban Missile Crisis. From 1969-1973, Ron took a career hiatus from General Dynamics and joined Raytheon in Bedford, Mass., where he served as chief aerospace engineer supervising a number of defense systems initiatives. Although Ron reminisced on his time with Raytheon as a career highlight, he returned to General Dynamics (Lockheed) for the duration of his career. Tragedy struck in 1988 when Anne succumbed to cancer. Facing this loss with dignity and loyalty, Ron never remarried. In 1993, with 35 years at General Dynamics (Lockheed) and 39 years in the aerospace industry, Ron retired. This launched a new era of adventure and endeavors. Ron traveled extensively in Europe, Central and South America, Israel, Australia, Asia, and North Africa as well as Canada and the Caribbean islands. He was proud of the fact he'd visited all 50 of the United States. Ron was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Fort Worth (FUMCFW) for almost 60 years. In addition to volunteering as an usher at FUMCFW, Ron frequently contributed to special projects in honor of his dear wife. He was pleased to have also been an active volunteer usher and docent at Bass Performance Hall since its opening in May 1998 with over 3,000 volunteer hours. Ron donated to numerous youth and educational funds across the country. In 2002, to celebrate the 50th year of his graduation, Ron established an endowed scholarship at Union College, Schenectady, N.Y. - the Ronald Quentin Jennett and Margaret Anne Jennett Scholarship Fund. First preference in awarding this scholarship is given to students from Clinton, Essex, and Franklin counties in New York State or from Fort Worth, Texas, or Tarrant County, Texas. Mr. Jennett was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Anne Thompson Jennett; his parents, Leslie and Hazel Jennett; and, most recently, his beloved niece and nephew, Beverly and Jerry Daniel. SURVIVORS: Numerous cousins, Ann Jennett, N.Y., Connie Jennett Hotaling, N.Y., Diana Johnson of Ypsilanti, Mich., Gordon Dragoon of Sarasota, Fla.; Richard Thompson of Keene, N.H.; Ben and Catharine Thompson of Weatogue, Conn.; Chris and Anita Thompson of Doylestown, Pa.; Bill Thompson of Fairfax, Va.; Jo Ann Thompson of Swanzey, N.H.; great- and grandnieces and nephew, Jim Frimmel of Mountain View, Calif., Mark and Jerilyn Frimmel of Granbury, Texas, Ted and Durelle Price of Aledo, Texas, Greg and Angie Roye of Fort Worth, Texas, Alexis Davis of Dallas, Texas, Chase Roye of Decatur, Texas, Nic and Tifani Roye of Burleson, Texas, and Lane Roye of Abilene, Texas. Extended family and friends from: General Dynamics/Lockheed; Bass Performance Hall; Plattsburgh High School; Union College; St. Andrews University; Purdue University; his Delta Phi Fraternity brothers; First United Methodist Church of Fort Worth (especially James Lockhart, C.O. and Helen Sneed, Herbert Douglas Standifer, Jack and Wilda Webster, Linda Brewer, David Schneider, La., and Barbara Parker, and Mark Hoover).



Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.