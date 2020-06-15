Ronald "Ronnie" Ray Reagan ARLINGTON--Ronald "Ronnie" Ray Reagan, 54, of Arlington passed peacefully at home on Friday, June 12, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Ronnie was born in September 1965 in Fort Worth and attended Azle High School. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and quite possible their best. You never had to wonder where he was on game day! Ronnie's love of sports was only surpassed by the love he had for his family. When you called him, you were not only guaranteed a good belly laugh, you were also guaranteed to hear the latest and greatest accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. SURVIVORS: Ronnie is survived by his wife, Lynn; his children, Johnnie and his wife, Courtney, Jennie and her husband, Tony, Brock, Karas and her husband, Lance. His grandchildren are Leigha, Kaydence, Taylor, Chandler, Jacob, Kallie, Chloe, Jeremiah, John Luke, and Charlotte. He will be greatly missed by his father, Johnnie and his wife, Sandy; mother, Glenda; brother, Lance; sisters, Kari and her husband, Randy, Karin, Stacey and her husband, Sean, and Shellie (Go Pack Go); along with numerous nieces and nephews. Our dear and amazing Ronnie would want everyone to know that this is an occasion to not mourn our loss, but celebrate our lives with him, to laugh and to reminisce, to pay tribute to his sense of humor, to his infectious laugh, and to his beautiful big heart.