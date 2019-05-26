|
|
Ronald Ray Wells BURLESON-Ronald Ray Wells, 79, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. MEMORIAL GATHERING: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Worth Heights Community Center, 3551 New York Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76110. Ron, or "Ronnie" as he liked to be called, was born Aug. 16, 1939, in Wichita, Kan., to Ernest L. Wells and Anna Mae Wells. Ronnie served in the United States Navy right out of high school. He later worked for Nu-Way Oil Company, Sears and Roebuck Company, and Sack and Save Grocery before retiring in 2004. Ronnie is survived by brother, Eddie L. Wells and wife, Shirley; and sister, Gertrude Delp. He had four children, Ernest Wells and wife, Grace, Teresa J.Meuli, Ronald R. Wells Jr. (deceased) and William C. Wells; two stepchildren, Melvin Haynie, Brenda Cody and husband, Gary; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 26, 2019