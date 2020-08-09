1/1
Ronald Sneed Kaker
1935 - 2020
Ronald Sneed Kaker HURST--Ronald Sneed Kaker was born in Bridgeport, Texas, on Sept. 15, 1935, and went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at First Baptist Church Euless, 1000 W. Airport Freeway. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to H-E-B Rotary Club, P.O. Box 531, Euless, TX 76039 or Every Life Inc., 3440 Youngfield St., #211, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033. Sneed was a Realtor for over 50-plus years, Rotarian, greeter at church and never met a stranger. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his sister, Amy Anna Brenkus Trigg; children, Sneed Kaker II, Mike Kaker and Tonja Bailey; stepchildren, Debra McDaniel, George Lindbloom and Diane Lindbloom; 17 grandkids; and 28 great-grandkids.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church Euless
