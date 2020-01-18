|
Ronald Thomas Williams GRANBURY--Ronald Thomas Williams, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at The Cove at Waterview in Granbury, Texas, with his daughters, Gailya and Vicki, at his side. SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Granbury Church of Christ, 1905 W. Pearl St., Granbury, Texas, 76048. Burial follows at 2 p.m. in Grove Hill Cemetery, 3920 Samuell Blvd., Dallas, Texas, 75228. Ronald Thomas Williams was born Aug. 1, 1933, with his twin brother, Donald Lee Williams, to Merritt and Loree Williams, in Doole, Texas. His parents were sharecroppers, and his father was a carpenter who built churches and houses. Though poor, the family was happy, well-fed and clean clothed. They were raised in the Church of Christ, and their faith is still strong. Ronald and Donald were inseparable; they competed in sports, they double-dated, went to college together, and they joined the army at the same time and requested that they be stationed together. They were best friends and confidants and Donald's passing left a hole that couldn't be filled. Ronald met the love of his life, Linda Gaye Richards, in 1954. They married Nov. 10, of the same year. He was tall, she was short. He was from a small town, she from Dallas. It was perfect, and they were together until Linda's death last year, almost 65 years. Ronald worked in the building industry. He and his brothers had worked alongside their dad, and he loved working with wood. He made beautiful furniture for his family. When he retired, he and Linda moved to Granbury, Texas. Ronald loved to fish, to travel with friends, to shop hardware stores. But mostly, Ronald loved to be with his family. He had outlived Linda Williams by four and 1/2 months to the day, and it was as long as he could remain here without her. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Gailya Williams Silhan and husband, Jerry Silhan, and Vicki Williams Moore and husband, Robert Moore; grandchildren, Jayson Russ, Roland Russ, Troy Silhan and Caitlyn Silhan Henry; and great-grandchildren, Addison Russ, Garrett Russ, Mikayla Russ, Bryce Russ, Cameron Silhan, Lily Silhan and Evelyn Ila "Evie" Russ. If he could have seen them every day, it wouldn't have been enough!
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 18, 2020