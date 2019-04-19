Ronald "Ron" W. Sample AZLE -- Ronald (Ron) W. Sample, 70, passed away on April 15, 2019 surrounded by loved ones after a relentless eight-year battle with cancer. SERVICE: Ron had always requested that there be no service. He has touched so many lives during his time with us and will be deeply missed. In honor of Ron's love of animals and in lieu of sending gifts of condolence, the family requests that donations be made to the Azle, Texas Animal Shelter on his behalf. Ron was born in Mt. Vernon, Ohio on January 26, 1949 to George and Joyce Sample, yet spent the majority of his adolescent years in Beaumont. As an Air Force Veteran, Ron served in Vietnam. After military service, Ron made a career in the metal fabrication industry, retiring from Irwin Steel of Fort Worth. In the 1980's, Ron made Azle his home, marrying his beloved wife of 25 years, Leigh Ann Sample. In his spare time, Ron was an avid automotive enthusiasts, drag racer, and weightlifter; but above all else, Ron enjoyed spending time with loved ones. SURVIVORS: his wife, Leigh Ann Sample; daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Gene Anders; son and daughter-in-law, Ranger and Amber Long; stepson and daughter-in-law, Chance and Abigail Kirbie; granddaughters, Oakley Long and Alice Kirbie; brother, Donald Sample; sister, Shelly Riley, and many nieces and nephews.



