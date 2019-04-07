|
|
Ronald Wayne Deaton AURORA--Ronald Wayne "Ron" Deaton, 72, of Aurora, Texas, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Lucas Funeral Home, 700 W. Wall St., Grapevine, Texas, 76051. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations may be made to one of Ron's favorite charities, the at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/; or the Humane Society of North Texas at www.hsnt.org; or at . Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Johnny Deaton; his grandparents, Lorene and Roy Evans; and his daughter, Tiffany Roberts. The family wishes to extend its gratitude to the amazing special care team at The CenterTX, the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, in Fort Worth, Texas. SURVIVORS: Ron is survived by his wife, Melissa Deaton; his daughters, Mackenzie Deaton and Joi Kilgore; his son, Brady Deaton; 10 much-loved grandchildren; his brother, Don Deaton; and many dear cousins and lifelong friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 7, 2019