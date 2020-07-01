Ronald Wayne Naugle RHOME--Ronald Wayne Naugle, 74, of Rhome passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Aurora Baptist Church. Arrangements through Hawkins Funeral Home, Boyd, Texas. Ronnie was the first child of John W. Jr. and Mary Naugle. In addition to working for Tarrant County Sheriff's Department, Ronnie enjoyed working equestrian exhibitions. SURVIVORS: He is remembered by aunt and uncle, Wanda and Howard Young; brothers, Eddie (Terry) Naugle and Larry (T'Ann) Naugle; nieces and nephews, Lisa, Kristina, Kurt, Matthew and Katie Naugle; extended family, Cheryl Myles, Chad and Jennifer Paige; loving companion, Linda Richards; family; and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 1, 2020.