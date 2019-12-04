|
Ronald Wayne Tillett BURLESON--Ronald Wayne Tillett, 80, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Burleson, Texas, after a valiant battle with pulmonary fibrosis and COPD. VISITATION: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home followed by a military service at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kan. An online guestbook may be signed at www.nsrfh.com. MEMORIALS: The family requests donations be made to any veterans' support organization. Ronald, "Ronnie," was born March 1, 1939, in Elizabeth City, N.C., to Charles Weymouth Tillett Jr. and Birdie Godfrey-Pritchard Tillett. Ron met Debora "Debbie" Bauer Tillett at the Pentagon, and they married June 6, 1970, in Elizabeth City, N.C. Ron was a devoted husband, father, and most loved the title of "Paw Paw" to grandson Aidan Havas. They were "best friends" and buddies. Ron proudly served 22 years in the U.S. Coast Guard and the U. S. Army, retiring Nov. 30, 1981 as a chief warrant officer 3. Ron was awarded numerous medals, including the Bronze Star in Vietnam. He treasured his many Army friends and enjoyed staying in touch over the years. Ron was a member of First Baptist Burleson Church, City of Burleson community volunteer for 15 years, lifetime member of the Non Commissioned Officers Association (NCOA), Knights of the Square Table, and a lifetime member of the . After retiring from the U.S. Army, Ron worked for the NCOA and RadioShack. Ron was preceded in death by parents, Charles Tillett, Birdie Tillett, and sister, Roberta Dianne Tillett Ward. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Debora Tillett; children, Christopher Tillett and Cassandra "Cassie" Havas; grandson, Aidan Havas of Burleson, Texas; brother, Charles Weymouth Tillett III and wife, Norma, of Beaufort, N.C.; and close friend since age 4, Radford Cliff Reel and wife, Patricia, of Jacksonville, Fla. NEILL-SCHWENSEN-ROOK FUNERAL HOME Clay Center, Kan, 785-632-3113 iew and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 4, 2019