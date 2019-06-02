Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald "Ron" White

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald "Ron" White Obituary
Ronald "Ron" White ARLINGTON--Ronald "Ron" White passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer at his home in Arlington. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Ron was born Feb. 13, 1939, in Graford, Texas, to Pete and Hazel White. He attended Texas Tech University and UTA. Ron married Nancy Smith of Mineral Wells on Sept. 30, 1961. A resident of Arlington since 1962, Ron worked at LTV. He later worked for the DFW Airport Board and Lea+Elliott, designing, building and operating the people mover systems at DFW Airport. Ron was a devoted Christian serving in many capacities at several Methodist churches. He and Nancy spent many happy years traveling in their motorhome and enjoyed bowling. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Hazel White; son, Keith White; brother, Joe White; and father and mother-in-law, Lloyd and Maurine Smith of Mineral Wells. SURVIVORS: Wife of 57 years, Nancy Smith White; daughter, Kim Matlack and her husband, Tim; grandsons, Nick and Andrew Matlack; great-granddaughter, Serena; and many loving family members and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now