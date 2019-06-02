Ronald "Ron" White ARLINGTON--Ronald "Ron" White passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer at his home in Arlington. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Ron was born Feb. 13, 1939, in Graford, Texas, to Pete and Hazel White. He attended Texas Tech University and UTA. Ron married Nancy Smith of Mineral Wells on Sept. 30, 1961. A resident of Arlington since 1962, Ron worked at LTV. He later worked for the DFW Airport Board and Lea+Elliott, designing, building and operating the people mover systems at DFW Airport. Ron was a devoted Christian serving in many capacities at several Methodist churches. He and Nancy spent many happy years traveling in their motorhome and enjoyed bowling. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Hazel White; son, Keith White; brother, Joe White; and father and mother-in-law, Lloyd and Maurine Smith of Mineral Wells. SURVIVORS: Wife of 57 years, Nancy Smith White; daughter, Kim Matlack and her husband, Tim; grandsons, Nick and Andrew Matlack; great-granddaughter, Serena; and many loving family members and friends.



