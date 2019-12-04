|
Ronnie Alfred Whaley AZLE--Ronnie Alfred Whaley, 74, of Azle, Texas, joined the Lord on Monday, Nov.25 2019, at 11:44 a.m., surrounded by his family and friends. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, Texas, 75211. Ronnie was born to parents, Thad and Eunice Whaley, on June 4, 1945, in Sevierville, Tenn. He graduated from Fulton High School and thereafter he joined the services, the Air Force. He was in the service for 19 years where he served as a medical technician. Ronnie then attended Texas Wesleyan University where he received a degree in psychology. He was employed for over 27 years and retired from Southwestern Bell, after where he started his own business, Viron Telephony services, which was named partly with his loving wife Violette. Ronnie was a strong, quiet man that had a heart of gold. He would year after year volunteer with the Special Olympics where he made an impact that only he can. His jokes, his stories are what everyone will remember but the strong gentile man that will always have a place in everyone's heart. Ronnie married Violette, the love of his life, in 1967, who survives him of 52 years. Ronnie Whaley is also survived by daughter, Christine Freeman; son, Michael Whaley; his son-in-law, Alan Freeman; grandchildren, Chase, Brock and Seth Freeman. He will be missed by his sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; and his loving cousins in Sevierville, Tenn., Bea, Teresa, Connie, Lisa, Jimmy and Kenny McMahan. Ronnie was predeceased by parents, Thad and Eunice Whaley; sister, Diane; brother, Ricky Neal; and two infant sisters. Also, all his aunts and uncles. He is coming home as his family awaits. Ronnie was known for his love of photography, travel, music and love for the Dallas Cowboys. Ronnie was ambitious, had goals and dreams, loved the open road (He sure Loved his sunburst orange Honda Goldwing back in the day). Ronnie was a musician, played guitar and was in a band, but I believe his greatest accomplishment was being the father he was. Strong, silent and would never see a tear roll down his face. The world has lost the last of these great men and heaven gained an angel. May the Lord bring you peace to your journey home, no more pain and no more suffering as I know now you stand with them all, love you, Dad, and will see you soon.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 4, 2019