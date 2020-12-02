Ronnie Dale Dodson
July 1, 1958 - November 23, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Ronnie Dale Dodson, 62, loving father and grandpa, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Arlington.
Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Friday, December 4, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.
Ronnie was born on July 1, 1958 in Fort Worth, Texas to Richard O'Dell Dodson and Mildred Bryant Dodson. Ronnie was ASE Master Certified and Certified Farrier from Oklahoma Horse Shoeing School.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Dodson; and wife, Glenda Young Dodson.
Survivors: Mother, Mildred Dodson; sister, Kelly Ann Wiley; daughters, Mary Dodson and Heather Sharp; and granddaughter, Jailyn Sharp.
