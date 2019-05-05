Ronnie Ernest White FORT WORTH--Ronnie White was born June 30, 1947, and raised in the Washington, D.C., area. He died Wedneday, April 24, 2019, at the age of 71 at home in Fort Worth with his loving wife of 35 years by his side. Ronnie served in the Air Force at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth after high school. He loved his favorite cats, movies, rock and roll music, driving, Texas Rangers baseball, chocolate and watching the hummingbirds every summer. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Allan and Eva White; brother, Larry White; and sister, Bonnie Dellinger. SURVIVORS: Wife, Barbara Ann White; sister, Nancy White of Florida; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was a kind, gentle, quiet man who will be greatly missed by those who got to know him. MEMORIALS: Contributions may be made to or Neuro Fitness Foundation in Euless, Texas. NEPTUNE SOCIETY OF DFW North Richlands Hills, 817-838-5100 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com.obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary