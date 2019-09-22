|
|
Ronnie "Eric" Fults ARLINGTON--Ronnie "Eric" Fults, 55, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer. SERVICE: A private family memorial Is planned for a later date. Eric was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Aug. 11, 1964, to Sam and Iretta Fults. They both preceded him in death along with brothers, Victor Fults and Steven Fults. Eric attended the Apostolic Christian School in Fort Worth, and he resided in Arlington, Texas. SURVIVORS: Eric is survived by his son, Ronnie Fults; brothers, Kirk Fults and wife, Vickie, Keith Fults and wife, Susan, Cliff Fults and wife, Angela; sisters, Sue Dorries and husband, Frank, Jenee Askins and husband, Mike, Julia Mitchell and husband, Steve; sisters-in-law, Debra and Carla Fults; many nephews, nieces, cousins and lifelong friends. Heartfelt appreciation to his brother, Keith Fults, and family for being a wonderful caregiver and to Pastor James Crawford for his visitations throughout. Eric will be missed by all.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 22, 2019