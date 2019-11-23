Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronnie Gilbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronnie Gene Gilbert


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronnie Gene Gilbert Obituary
Ronnie Gene Gilbert LAKE WORTH--Ronnie Gene Gilbert of Lake Worth, Texas, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the age of 73 MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Biggers Funeral Home. Ron was born Sept. 29, 1946, in Paris, Texas. He graduated from Haltom High School and joined the Air Force and served in Vietnam. Ron returned to Fort Worth area where he raised a family and retired from Miller Brewery after 40 years. Ron was a loving Paw Paw, father and friend who enjoyed golf, fishing, dancing and was considered a pool shark back in the day. He had a keen love for country music and the Historic North Fort Worth Stockyards where he waltzed many a partner to live local honky tonk music and western swing bands. Ron was an avid fisherman, and his claim to fame came in the '80s when he caught a record weight bass on Benbrook Lake. Ron was preceded in death by his mother, Billie Horton; stepfather, Al Horton; and father, Tommy Gilbert. SURVIVORS: Ron is survived by son, Ronnie Wayne Gilbert and wife, Shellie Gilbert, of Azle; daughter, Brandi Lode and husband, Cody Lode, of Aledo; beloved grandchildren, Cody Gilbert, Brady Gilbert, Landry Lode and Piper Lode.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -