Ronnie Gene Gilbert LAKE WORTH--Ronnie Gene Gilbert of Lake Worth, Texas, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the age of 73 MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Biggers Funeral Home. Ron was born Sept. 29, 1946, in Paris, Texas. He graduated from Haltom High School and joined the Air Force and served in Vietnam. Ron returned to Fort Worth area where he raised a family and retired from Miller Brewery after 40 years. Ron was a loving Paw Paw, father and friend who enjoyed golf, fishing, dancing and was considered a pool shark back in the day. He had a keen love for country music and the Historic North Fort Worth Stockyards where he waltzed many a partner to live local honky tonk music and western swing bands. Ron was an avid fisherman, and his claim to fame came in the '80s when he caught a record weight bass on Benbrook Lake. Ron was preceded in death by his mother, Billie Horton; stepfather, Al Horton; and father, Tommy Gilbert. SURVIVORS: Ron is survived by son, Ronnie Wayne Gilbert and wife, Shellie Gilbert, of Azle; daughter, Brandi Lode and husband, Cody Lode, of Aledo; beloved grandchildren, Cody Gilbert, Brady Gilbert, Landry Lode and Piper Lode.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 23, 2019