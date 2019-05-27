|
Col. Ronnie Jack Renfro ARLINGTON--In Honor of Col. Ronnie "Ron" Jack Renfro Ronnie Jack "Ron" Renfro, was born June 26, 1939, in Elk City, Okla., and passed from this life Monday, May 20, 2019 in Mansfield, Texas. Ron graduated from Carter High School in 1957 and earned a B.S. degree in Mathematics from Oklahoma State University (OSU) in 1961. He then entered the United States Army and during that time, earned an M.B.A. degree from the University of Georgia. He rose to the rank of colonel, proudly serving our country for 26 years, including three tours of duty in Vietnam. Retiring from the Army in 1987, Ron began a second career as a missiles division executive director spending 23 years with Lockheed Martin before retiring in 2010. Ron enjoyed watching sports, especially his alma mater, OSU Cowboys, and spending time with his family. He was loved and respected by family and friends, and will be greatly missed.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 27, 2019