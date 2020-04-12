Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Ronnie Lee Milligan Obituary
Ronnie Lee Milligan FORT WORTH--Ronnie Lee Milligan, 77, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. SERVICE: Services will be held at a later date with the interment in Laurel Land Memorial Park. Ronnie was born June 26, 1942, to Houston B. and Hazel M. Milligan in Fort Worth. He joined the U.S. Air Force and later married Barbara Milligan on Aug. 19, 1969, in Weatherford, Texas. SURVIVORS: Son, Ronnald Milligan and wife, Jennifer, of Fort Worth, Texas; stepson, Joe Reese and wife, Annette, of Tucson, Ariz.; grandchildren, Shalla McBride of Helena, Mont., and Adriana Milligan of Fort Worth, Texas; great-grandchild, Roland McBride of Helena, Mont.; and siblings, Houston Milligan of Graham, Texas, and William M. Milligan of Fort Worth. "Forever in my heart, Always on my mind. Together again we will be, all in God's time. Heaven gained another angel the day you left. Eternity promises you much needed rest. Rest now, Daddy, I'll be okay because I carry you with me every single day."
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020
