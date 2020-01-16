Home

Rosa Auvenshine CROWLEY -- Rosa Auvenshine, 92, passed away Tuesday January 14, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m., Fri., Jan 17, St Ann's Catholic Church of Burleson. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Thur., Laurel Land Funeral Home with Rosary at 7 p.m. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Rosa is preceded in death by her husband Gary Auvenshine; and son-in-law, Tommy Wilson. SURVIVORS: Children, Ralph and Kathy Auvenshine, Gary and Lenita Auvenshine, Paula and Tyron Simon, Kathy and Randy Dickens; grandchildren, Gary and Gracie Auvenshine, Holly Auvenshine, Jeremiah and Tiffany Auvenshine, Miranda Auvenshine and Christopher Fetherlin, Katelynn Wilson and Jackson Simon; four great-grandchildren Aniston, Addison, Dawson, Aria; as well as her beloved cat, Boots.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 16, 2020
