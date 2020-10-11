Rosalie Beeman

April 30, 1937 - October 2, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Rosalie Risinger Beeman, 83, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020. She was born to Tommy and Gertrude Risinger on April 30, 1937 in Paris Tx. She graduated as valedictorian from Blossom High School in 1955 and married Delbert Lee Beeman that same year. Rosalie graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington and taught at Smithfield Junior High School in North Richland Hills for several years. A lover of art and history, she was a docent for both the Kimball Art Museum and the Modern Art Museum in Fort Worth.

Rosalie is survived by her husband Delbert, two sons, James Leslie Beeman and Robert Wayne Beeman (Connie), four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, as well as her sister, Jean Tidwell and sister-in-law, Ann Risinger, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Thomas Wayne Risinger.

A celebration of Rosalie's life will be held at Church Angels, 6301 Granbury Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76133 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on October 17, 2020. In consideration of all attending, masks will be required.







