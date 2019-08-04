|
|
Rosalie Hanly FORT WORTH--Rosalie Hanly, 80, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Altamesa Church of Christ. Reception will follow at Trinity Courtyard Senior Living Facility where Rose spent the last five years of her life. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the "Neighborhood Needs" at the Altamesa Church of Christ. Rose was born Dec. 17, 1938, in Billings, Mont., to Clarence and Ruth Adams. Rose married Robert Hanly on Nov. 30, 1957, in Billings, Mont. They moved to Fort Worth in 1973. She raised two daughters, Randi and Stacy. She is the beloved grandmother of five grandchildren, Jason and Drew Smith, and John, Stephen and Miranda Lucich. In addition to raising two children, Rose was very generous with her time serving the needy people in her community. She volunteered her services for close to 30 years providing assistance to people at the Altamesa Church of Christ "Neighborhood Needs." SURVIVORS: Daughters, Randi Lucich and Stacy Steudeman; five grandchildren; sisters, Marjorie Reid and Claire Waltz: and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019