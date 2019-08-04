Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Hanly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie Hanly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosalie Hanly Obituary
Rosalie Hanly FORT WORTH--Rosalie Hanly, 80, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Altamesa Church of Christ. Reception will follow at Trinity Courtyard Senior Living Facility where Rose spent the last five years of her life. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the "Neighborhood Needs" at the Altamesa Church of Christ. Rose was born Dec. 17, 1938, in Billings, Mont., to Clarence and Ruth Adams. Rose married Robert Hanly on Nov. 30, 1957, in Billings, Mont. They moved to Fort Worth in 1973. She raised two daughters, Randi and Stacy. She is the beloved grandmother of five grandchildren, Jason and Drew Smith, and John, Stephen and Miranda Lucich. In addition to raising two children, Rose was very generous with her time serving the needy people in her community. She volunteered her services for close to 30 years providing assistance to people at the Altamesa Church of Christ "Neighborhood Needs." SURVIVORS: Daughters, Randi Lucich and Stacy Steudeman; five grandchildren; sisters, Marjorie Reid and Claire Waltz: and several nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More