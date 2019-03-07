|
|
Rosalind E. Jackson FORT WORTH -- Rosalind E. Jackson, transitioned from her earthly house to her "Heavenly Home" on Sunday, March 3, 2019. SERVICE: Rosalind's life will be Celebrated 12 noon, Friday in the Chapel of Serenity Funerals and Cremations 4725 Vermont Avenue, Elder Elaine Mayes officiating. SURVIVORS: Left with precious memories are her children; son, Antwone Jackson Sr., daughter, Sharday Jackson; father, Ellis F. Jackson; siblings, Ingrid Stifler, (Dave), Ronald Jackson, (Renee), Bathoney Jackson, Elder Elaine Mayes (Renick), Diane Carter, Liz Goodwin (Bobby), Emzie Carter (Connie); grandson, Antwone Jackson, Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 7, 2019