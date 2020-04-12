|
Rosalind Reynolds ALTANTA, GA.--Rosalind Reynolds of Fort Worth, Texas, was born Jan. 28, 1942. She passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Atlanta, Ga., at the age of 78. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Due to Corona Virus-19 mandates, a memorial service for Rosalind will be held at a later date in Fort Worth, Texas, once distancing restrictions are lifted. Rosalind graduated from Dunbar High School, attended Texas Wesleyan, and retired from the Fort Worth ISD after 40 years of service. She was a faithful member of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, and spent the last seven years in Atlanta, Ga., with her husband and daughters. She had a beautiful spirit with a smile for everyone she met. Rosalind was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother putting her family first in all things. Rosalind was preceded in death by her parents, Floreka Williams and Raymond Cannon, as well as her husband, Ray Harvey Reynolds, of 54 years. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Valencia Reynolds Burwell (Lonnie) and Kenya Reynolds; grandchildren, Nina, Marcelus, Vernon Christopher, and Floydreka; and a host of other cousins and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020