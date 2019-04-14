Rosalynn Aurbach Eads HURST--Rosalynn Eads of Hurst, Texas, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, in Grapevine, Texas. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, and perhaps her favorite role, "Nini." CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 3 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christian Classic Cruisers to Bob Stout, In memory of Rosalynn Eads, 2417 Pheasant Trail, Arlington, TX 76016. Rosalynn was born March 24, 1941, in Ardmore, Okla., to Irvin and Margaret Aurbach. Rosalynn grew up in Carlsbad, N.M. She earned her BBS at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas. She married her husband of 51 years, Bob Eads, on Aug. 14, 1965. She was a dedicated wife and mom. She was an elementary school teacher for a few years but a mostly just an incredible stay-at-home mom. She was a great example of grace and patience raising three sassy girls. She loved the Lord and was committed to training her girls in the truths of God's word. She was a great student of the Bible; attending Bible studies and Precepts groups anytime she could. Rosalynn was an avid card player with friends or online as well as a huge fan of the Hallmark channel. She always found a way to how to connect with people. She also enjoyed sweet fellowship with Christian Classic Cruisers. Rosalynn loved family. She was diligent to keep in touch with family whether they are near or far. She loved spoiling her grandchildren, and her grandchildren loved her dearly. Rosalynn was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Eads; sister, Marilynn Scott; mother, Margaret Aurbach; and father, Irvin Aurbach. SURVIVORS: Rosalynn is survived by her brother, Fred Aurbach of Dallas, Texas; her daughters, Erin Peart and husband, Greg, of North Richland Hills, Texas, Robyn Dobbs and husband, Mark, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Megan Miller and husband, Chad, of Euless, Texas; grandchildren, Trent Peart, Grant Peart, Kyler Dobbs, Addison Dobbs, and Maggie Kate Miller; nieces; nephews; and other extended family.



