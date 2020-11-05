Rosanna Martinez Robnett
May 2, 1959 - October 31, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Rosanna Martinez Robnett, "Nana", age 61, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Rosanna was born May 2, 1959, in Fort Worth, to Tony and Lupe Martinez. She married her high school sweetheart and best friend, Jodie Robnett, on October 15, 1983, and together they raised two lovely daughters, Natalie and Chelse.
Rosanna cherished all of her family and friends, especially her daughters and grandsons, Roman, William and Luke; her biggest joys in life were supporting and taking pride in all of their accomplishments. She had an outgoing personality and infectious smile that brightened everyone's day. Rosanna was an avid concert-goer, plant enthusiast, lover of live sports, and a gambling aficionado. Rosanna had a very generous heart, giving to numerous charities, caring for the sick, and taking in many stray animals.
Rosanna was preceded in death by her nephew and godson, John Gomez Jr.; father-in-law, Scott Robnett; and mother-in-law, Dorothy Robnett.
Rosanna is survived by her husband of 37 years, Jodie Robnett; daughters, Natalie Valerioti and husband, Joseph, and Chelse Ochoa and husband, Edgar; grandsons, Roman, William and Luke; grand-dogs, London and Wrigley; parents, Tony and Lupe Martinez; brothers, Tony Martinez Jr. and Robert Martinez; sister, Carmen Gomez and husband, John; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and godchildren.
A graveside funeral will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Masks are required.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or SPCA of Texas.