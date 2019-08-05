|
Rose Ann Bostic Crawford FORT WORTH--Rose Ann Bostic Crawford, retired from Texas Rehabilitation Commission, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at a Fort Worth care facility after a lengthy illness. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Laurel Land. MEMORIALS: Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Children's Education Program at Bass Performance Hall, 330 East 4th St., Fort Worth, TX 76102. Rose Ann Rayburn Bostic Crawford was born Nov. 3, 1936, in Rosebud, Texas, to parents, AJ and Georgia Ann Rayburn. She graduated from Polytechnic High School in Fort Worth. Rose Ann loved entertaining, ushering at Bass Hall, live theater, and traveling. She was active in the First United Methodist Church and was a former member of Poly Chapter #420 Eastern Star. Rose Ann was preceded in death by husbands, Foy Danny Bostic and James Weldon Crawford; daughter, Jana Renee Allred Schmimpf; parents, AJ and Georgia Ann Rayburn; and brother, AJ Rayburn Jr. SURVIVORS: Son, Jeff Bostic; grandson, Colton Allred; granddaughters, Loren Bailey Bostic and Basie Quinn Bostic; nephews, Keith and Stephanie Rayburn, Kevin Rayburn; and great-nephews, Harry and Will Rayburn. Rose Ann will be missed by special friends, Eileen Smith, Von Newsom-Burkhalter, Virgie May; and Poly High School friends, Barbara Berry, Barbara McKay, Sylvia Trimmier, Eula Erwin-Pruitt, and Patsty McDonald.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 5, 2019