|
|
Rose Ann Kornfeld FORT WORTH - Rose Ann Kornfeld passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at All Saints Episcopal Church. Reception: Following the service at Rivercrest Country Club. Instead of flowers, please consider contributions to the Salvation Army or the Fort Worth Symphony. Born in Fort Worth in 1924 to the former Ruby O'Neal Erwin and Russell Howe Pearson, Rose Ann attended North Hi-Mount Elementary, Stripling Junior High, and Arlington Heights High School. She then attended Gulf Park College, in Mississippi, and TCU. Her father, Russell Pearson, came to Fort Worth from Virginia in 1918, to train at Hicks Field as a pilot in World War I. After the war in 1919, Russell partnered with several other pilots and purchased 13 surplus airplanes to create one of America's first commercial freight airlines, named the National Airplane Company. A primary part of National's business consisted of flying equipment to West Texas oil fields. She was very proud of her father, who was a quiet leader in the community. He was President of the local Salvation Army for 35 years, head of the World War 1 Flyers Club for over 40 years and was a 50 year member of the American Legion. Later, Russell's love for his country and flying inspired him to re-enlist for World War II, serving again at Hicks Field. In the evenings, it was common for Russell to bring home newly commissioned officers, for a home-cooked meal. Rose Ann, still living at home, met one of the officers, Vance Kerr Hobbs, and they were married in 1943. The war continued and Vance served two years in the Pacific Theater. Rose Ann and Vance, both avid golf and tennis players, raised three children and were married for 44 years, until his death in 1988. In 1992, Rose Ann married Lewis Kornfeld, also of Fort Worth, who had previously lost his longtime wife to cancer. Lewis had arrived in Fort Worth years before, in 1964, from Boston, when Charles Tandy purchased the company for which Lewis worked, named RadioShack, which then consisted of only nine stores, all in the Boston vicinity. RadioShack moved its headquarters to Fort Worth and went on to become one of the best known retailers in the country. Rose Ann and Lewis felt very blessed for their over 20 years together, during which time they successfully combined their respective families and diverse sets of friends. Their love of each other, of travel, of music, and of art filled these years with great happiness. They enjoyed spending summers in Blowing Rock, N.C., and their extensive travel throughout the world. Rose Ann had numerous friends in Fort Worth, many of whom she had known since childhood. Whether it was her oldest friends, or new friends she had made on the golf course, or the tennis court, hosting Van Cliburn events, or enjoying the symphony, she cherished her friends greatly. Rose Ann had a gift for truly caring about and being interested in people. Rose Ann was a member of the Fort Worth Junior League, All Saints Episcopal Church, the Lecture Foundation, the Durant Book Club, Ray Reimers' Bible Class, Rivercrest Country Club, Shady Oaks Country Club, as well as Blowing Rock Country Club; and she was an honorary board member of the Fort Worth Symphony. Rose Ann and Lewis hosted many of the visiting piano-contestants in the Annual Van Cliburn competition, and enjoyed listening to the contestants practice in the living room of their own home. Her greatest joys in life were her family and her many friends. In her family, Rose Ann cherished her role of being "Bamba" to her five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She would say, "Each one of you is my favorite." She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Russell Hobbs; husband, Vance Kerr Hobbs; sister-in-law, Peggy Pearson; and the late Lewis Kornfeld. SURVIVORS: Rose Ann Kornfeld is survived by her son, Vance Hobbs, of Wimberley, and her daughter, Ann McReynolds, of Dallas, married to John McReynolds; her stepson, Hardy Kornfeld, of Boston, married to Xin Kornfeld, and her stepson, Nick Kornfeld, of New York, married to Lee Kornfeld; her brother, David Pearson, of Fort Worth; her niece, Lynn Steakley, of Seattle, married to Steve Steakley, and their children, Lia Dicker and Graeme Steakley, of Seattle and Austin, respectively, and each of their families; and then by her grandchildren: Kirk Johnson, of Austin, married to Kaitlin Johnson; Marsland Johnson, of Dallas; Tyler McReynolds, of Austin; Jonathon Hobbs, of Wimberley; and Joshua Hobbs, of New Braunfels, and his fiancée Renee, as well as five great grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019