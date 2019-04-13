Home

Rosewood Chapel
2570 S. Harvard Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74114
918-622-1155
Rose Elizabeth Jaynes Obituary
Rose Elizabeth Jaynes ARLINGTON--Rose Elizabeth "Betty" Jaynes passed on to her new life Saturday, April 6, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N Davis Drive, Arlington, 76012. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Moore Funeral Home. Betty was born in Norristown, Pa., on Feb. 8, 1944. She was the oldest of three children and her parents' pride and joy. They were all deeply devoted to their faith and church. From a young age, Betty enjoyed cooking, gardening, and being outdoors. She married Airman Jim Jaynes in 1965, and, after their service travels, moved to Texas. They went on to love, raise and support three children. She worked for J.C. Penney corporation for more than 18 years and retired in 2004. She then enjoyed her retirement with Jim. They loved camping in their RV together, hiking and spending time with their grandchildren. Later in life, she also enjoyed reading, traveling and shopping with her friends and family. She left us suddenly but will always be remembered with love in our hearts. SURVIVORS: Betty is survived by her children, Candy and her husband, Landon Dodd, Anna and her husband, Scott White, Sean and his wife, Machel Jaynes; her grandchildren, Savannah, Hunter, Maddie, Maran, Cash, Landry; and her brother, Steven Megless.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 13, 2019
