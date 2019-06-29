|
Rose Rector Munson FORT WORTH--Rose Rector Munson, 90, of Fort Worth, Texas, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. SERVICE: A private memorial service was held Monday, July 1, 2019. Rose Munson was born Jan. 6, 1929, in Lamesa, Texas. She was an avid sailor, crewing on the winning team in the 1956 Adams Cup, a national sailing competition and featured in Sports Illustrated. A gourmet cook, Rose was a lifelong member of Bon Vivant Gourmet Club and The Woman's Club of Fort Worth. She volunteered for and served on the board of Children's Hospital for many years. She was a devoted wife, mother, and member of St. Lukes in the Meadow Episcopal Church. Rose was preceded in death by her devoted husband, E.P. Munson Jr., and her brothers, Bobby, Gevers, Wendel, and Billy Christopher. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Rosemary Rector and Herb Weisblatt, Robin Rector and Richard Garcia; step-children, Lloyd and Susan Munson Moore, Warren and Cathy Munson Ambrose, John and Laurie Munson; and many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram from June 29 to July 14, 2019