Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
View Map
Resources
Roseanna Marie Trojanowski Wilson


1962 - 2019
Roseanna Marie Trojanowski Wilson Obituary
Roseanna "Zana" Marie Trojanowski Wilson FORT WORTH--Roseanna "Zana" Marie Trojanowski Wilson passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at her home. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet. Roseanna was born July 18, 1962, Fort Worth to Howard and Josephine Trojanowski. She was a 1979 graduate of Eastern Hills High School. Zana served as a customer service specialist for over 30 years where she touched the hearts of many people. A cup of sweet tea and a Lifetime Movie was sure to put a smile on her face. She recently crossed "kissing a Stingray" off her bucket list. She was preceded in death by her mother and father. SURVIVORS: Zana is survived by her special friend, Richard Bell; children, Christy (Kevin Scott), Douglas Jr. (Akelah), Erik (LaToya); and her favorite cat, Vinny. Her memory will be cherished by her 13 grandchildren; newly arrived great-grandson; brothers, Howard Trojanowski Jr. (Debbie) and Joseph Trojanowski (Pogy-Jo); a niece; and three nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 11, 2019
