Rosezella Owens- Lewis FORT WORTH -- Rosezella Owens-Lewis, 51, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. SERVICE: 11 a.m., Sat., Jan. 11, Beth Eden Missionary Baptist Church, 3208 Wilbarger St., Fort Worth, Texas 76119. Wake: 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., Fri., Jan. 10 at the church. SURVIVORS: Rosezella is survived by parents, Linda Sue Richardson (Daryl) of Fort Worth and William Owens Sr. of Desoto, Texas; siblings, Regina R. Sanders of Fort Worth and William Owens Jr. of Mansfield; step-sister, Sherida Richardson of Fort Worth; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 9, 2020