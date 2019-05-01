|
Rosie Ortiz Monroe BENBROOK--On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, Rosie Ortiz Monroe passed away to be with her sister; parents; and husband, Kates. She was surrounded by her family. SERVICE: 1:15 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy., Dallas, Texas. Celebration of Life: 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at American Legion Post 626, 1125 Burton Hill Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76114. All are welcome to attend. Rosie was a mother, grandmother and friend to so many. She will be missed by all the lives that were lucky enough to have known her. Rosie was a longtime resident of Benbrook, Texas. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her three sons, Stan and Stacy Cumberledge and Gene Monroe; daughters-in-law, Norma Cumberledge, Christie Cumberledge and Marilyn Monroe; grandchildren, Michael and Alex Cumberledge, Carter and Caidyn Cumberledge, Steele and Grayson Monroe; her brothers, Simon and Ben Ortiz of Silver City, N.M.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 1, 2019