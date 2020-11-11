Ross Blake Calhoun Sr.
April 8, 1941 - November 3, 2020
Las Colinas, Texas - On November 3, 2020 Ross Blake Calhoun Sr. joined his parents in eternal bliss.
Ross was born in 1941 and spent his formative years in Mineral Wells, Texas after which he attended Texas A&M University. There he received a Bachelor of Science in architectural design and was a proud member of the Corps of Cadets. He definitely loved his Aggies. Gig 'Em!
Upon graduation Ross joined the City of Arlington where he served for more than 20 years beginning as Director of City Planning and ultimately rising to the position of City Manager (at only 32 years old). As City Manager he oversaw thousands of employees and always made it a point to learn and know everyone's name. One of his favorite parts of the job was he also supervised the newly opened Texas Ranger Baseball Stadium and its operations along with the Ranger radio and television network.
Ross along with his longtime friend and Mayor of Arlington, Tom Vandergriff, were instrumental in attracting the Texas Rangers to Arlington, along with the amusement park Seven Seas, and many other private industries and small businesses.
After retiring from the city in 1984, Ross went to work in the private sector doing land development. He first worked with Herman Smith Development and later with Mehrdad Moayedi and Centurion American, where he served as Vice President of Development. While in these positions he helped develop a multitude of shopping center properties along with thousands of residential lots in subdivisions throughout the DFW area.
Among his personal awards Ross received the Builder Of The Year, was elected to the Builder Hall of Fame, and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Greater Fort Worth Builders Association. He was also elected to represent Tarrant County and City of Arlington to the Board of Directors of the Appraisal District. Additionally Ross served on the Board of Directors of the Texas Heart Association
, and received a certificate of recognition for 20 years of service to acknowledge his significant contributions and achievements in the advancement of local government administration from ICMA (International City/County Management Association).
Beyond his work, Ross was often known as the "life of the party" as he had a great sense of humor and was always having a good time. He loved to play poker (particularly blackjack) and he also loved fishing in the lakes of East Texas (and the Brazos when he was a teenager with his childhood friend Mike Wells). Later in life he enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Las Colinas Country Club.
Ross's greatest achievement, however, was as a loving husband, devoted father, grandfather and trusted friend.
He was preceded in death by his father ZA Calhoun, mother Frances Calhoun, and sister Janna Calhoun. Ross is survived by his wife Cheryl; daughter Kimberly (and Jared) Richardson; son Blake (and Christine) Calhoun; stepsons Rome (and Valerie) Barnes, Hudson (and Ana Marie) Barnes; and 10 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held outside (with social distancing and masks) on Friday November 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas 76012.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association
in honor of Ross.