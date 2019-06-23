Ross Eugene Dickey ARLINGTON--Ross Eugene Dickey, 94, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. He was a member of the Baptist church from the age of 9. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, 76012. Interment: DFW National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Moore Funeral Home. Ross was born in Fort Worth in 1924, son of Elizabeth Clark and Ross Dickey. He was married to Lona Horner for 70 years. They traveled the world together as Ross worked for Amoco Oil Company as an international senior division manager. Ross' work for Amoco took the family to Pakistan, London, Gabon, Africa, and throughout the U.S. A veteran of World War II, he was petty officer first class on the USS New Orleans for 15 of the ship's 17 Pacific battles. The Navy recalled Ross to active duty for the Korean War, and he served for another two years. Ross graduated with honors from TCU in 1955. Ross loved to play softball, coach his kids, play with his grandkids, and attend Diamond Hill High School reunions where he was president of the class of 1941 and captain of the football team. He loved to tell stories about growing up in Fort Worth and his war years. Ross was preceded in death by his son, Brent. SURVIVORS: Ross is survived by his wife, Lona; sons, Ross Jr., Ken, Curtis (Crystal) and Eric; grandchildren, Robin, Shane, Kenny, Patrick, Micca, Susanna Gaby, and Liz; and four great-grandchildren.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary