Ross Oliver Bragg
August 29, 2020
Fort Worth, TX - Ross Oliver Bragg, 87, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, from a heart ailment.
Ross grew up on the family farm near Era in rural north Texas. As a kid he discovered his mechanical genius while learning to work on various farm implements such as tractors and threshers. He earned an Associate Degree from Gainesville Junior College in 1953, and from that point Ross left the family farm to work as a typewriter mechanic, a career that he loved for more than 50 years, interrupted only by two years of U.S. Army service in West Germany in the late 1950s.
When Ross wasn't fixing typewriters and other office machines, he fixed everything else – cars, lawnmowers, kitchen appliances, things he picked up along the roadside or at garage sales – sometimes for himself, but many times for neighbors and his many friends. In the late '70s he acquired his first CB radio, taking on the only true hobby he ever had. He delighted in the camaraderie of the many friendships he made on the radio, many of which lasted the rest of his life. Inevitably, Ross started fixing radios, borrowing from his knowledge of office machine electronics. He did it for fun and for the challenge, but mostly for his friends.
Ross lived his life honorably, doing all he could to provide for his family and take care of his friends. Always ready with a kind word, a smile and a twinkle of his pale blue eyes, he loved people and always found the good in (nearly) everyone he met. He was a good man, and he will be sorely missed.
Ross was preceded in death in 2015 by Sue Bragg, the love of his life, with whom he shared a 55-year marriage.
Survivors: He is survived by his daughter, Laura Daniel (Brad) of Fort Worth; his granddaughter, Katie Daniel (Jeremy); two great-grandchildren, who live in Florida; and his son, David (Kate) of Montclair, N.J. Ross is also survived by his sisters, Barbara Worley of Tyler, Texas, and Wanda Boswell of Watauga, Texas; and his brother, Phil Bragg (Kathy), of Stigler, Okla. Ross is also survived by 10 nieces and nephews, and many great friends.
Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Seot. 5, at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery with a visitation an hour prior. Mask required.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice
.