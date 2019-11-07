|
|
Rowena Ruth Zabel Smith FORT WORTH--Rowena Ruth Zabel Smith passed from this world Tuesday morning, Nov. 5, 2019. Mrs. Smith was 93. SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery with Rev. Dottie Cook, senior minister of South Hills Christian Church, officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Great Room at Robertson Mueller Harper. A procession to the cemetery will begin at 12:30 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to , , in her memory, is suggested. A lifelong resident of Fort Worth, Rowena was born Sept. 10, 1926, the daughter of Albert William and Lucile Bessie Cornett Zabel. "Row," as she was known to family and friends, was a surgical technician, a fisherwoman, a great-grandmother, a horse race enthusiast, a slot machine whisperer and a lover of old movies. She was at times funny and could be as tough as nails when it mattered. Rowena was preceded in death by her parents and is now reunited with her beloved husband, Thomas C. Smith who retired from the Fort Worth Fire Department. Mr. Smith died in 2007. SURVIVORS: In addition to daughter, Linda Smith, Rowena is survived by her sons and their wives, Thomas W. and Barbie Smith and Paul L. and Sara Smith; and five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, whom she cherished. She is also leaves behind a sister, Bettye Wallace; a number of nieces and nephews; and their families and many friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 7, 2019